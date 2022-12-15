Interest
Manga Artists Take on Champion Boxer Naoya Inoue
posted on by Kim Morrissy
On Tuesday, boxer Naoya Inoue successfully defended his Ring bantamweight championship against Paul Butler, becoming the first undisputed bantamweight champion in the four belt era.
The Japanese streaming service dTV is exclusively streaming the historic match. To promote the stream, dTV has enlisted the help of four prominent manga artists, who illustrated their take on Inoue at each of professional boxing's four major championship titles. The participating artists are Tetsuya Saruwatari (Riki-Oh, Dog Soldier, Tough), Toshio Sako (Usogui), Kenichi Tachibana (Terra Formars), and Toshimitsu Matsubara (Rikudō).
Tachibana's illustration shows Inoue at the WBA World Bantamweight match title in May 2018.
／— dTV (@dTV_PR) December 12, 2022
井上尚弥×漫画家コラボ
＼
4名の先生による井上尚弥パンチシーン描き下ろしリレー
第一弾は『テラフォーマーズ』（作画）を代表作とする🥊橘賢一先生🥊
「勝つ」という強い意志が伺えます❗️
歴史的な瞬間をみんなで目撃しよう！#井上尚弥dTV全力応援祭 で応援メッセージを募集中！ pic.twitter.com/Ers2LmPlWl
Sako's illustration shows the boxer obtaining the WBC championship title this June.
／— dTV (@dTV_PR) December 12, 2022
井上尚弥×漫画家コラボ
＼
4名の先生による井上尚弥パンチシーン描き下ろしリレー
第二弾は『バトゥーキ』を代表作とする🥊迫稔雄先生🥊
相手に向かっていく「力強さ」を感じます❗️
歴史的な瞬間をみんなで目撃しよう！#井上尚弥dTV全力応援祭 で応援メッセージを募集中！ pic.twitter.com/VA842kjpxq
Saruwatari's illustration shows him at the WBSS championship in May 2019.
／— dTV (@dTV_PR) December 12, 2022
井上尚弥×漫画家コラボ
＼
4名の先生による井上尚弥パンチシーン描き下ろしリレー
第三弾は『TOUGH』を代表作とする🥊猿渡哲也先生🥊
井上選手の「気迫」を表現頂きました❗️
歴史的な瞬間をみんなで目撃しよう！#井上尚弥dTV全力応援祭 で応援メッセージを募集中！ pic.twitter.com/R4UKAPs2zh
Finally, Matsubara's illustration depicts Inoue at his latest match.
／— dTV (@dTV_PR) December 12, 2022
井上尚弥×漫画家コラボ
＼
4名の先生による井上尚弥パンチシーン描き下ろしリレー
第四弾は『リクドウ』を代表作とする🥊松原利光先生🥊
井上選手のストイックな姿が描かれています❗️
歴史的な瞬間をみんなで目撃しよう！#井上尚弥dTV全力応援祭 で応援メッセージを募集中！ pic.twitter.com/wZN6126hVb
The Nikkan Sports newspaper distributed the illustrations for free in the Greater Tokyo area's Shinbashi, Shinagawa, Shibuya, and Yokohama districts, and in Osaka's Umeda district. Shueisha's Young Jump app also hosted the illustrations on Tuesday, along with messages from the artists.
