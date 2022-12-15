NIJISANJI EN Announces Yugo Asuma's Sudden Graduation

Agency revealed VTuber has departed as of Wednesday

ANYCOLOR announced on Wednesday that the NIJISANJI English Virtual YouTuber Yugo Asuma graduated (i.e., retired) from the agency.

ANYCOLOR elaborated that "numerous discussions have been held with Yugo Asuma on what it means to be a Liver affiliated with a company" but that "many aspects of his activities and behavior as a Liver could not be accepted" by the company.

The company has set all videos on his YouTube account private, as well as his Twitter and other social media accounts. The company has also suspended sales of his merchandise and voice content.

Yugo Asuma debuted in February as part of "Noctyx," NIJISANJI EN's second group of male performers.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. As of May 2021, the project has expanded to three Asian countries (China/Indonesia/Korea) in their local and English languages. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched its first group in May 2021.

Source: ANYCOLOR's website