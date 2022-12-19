Interest
Junji Ito Draws New Magic: The Gathering Card
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Wizards of the Coast announced in its WeeklyMTG livestream last Tuesday that a card illustrated by horror manga artist Junji Ito will join the "Phyrexia: All Will Be One" set. The "Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines" card will join the game in February.
Ito posted the artwork on his Twitter account:
TCG「マジック：ザ・ギャザリング」の最新製品にて《機械の母、エリシュ・ノーン》の漫画版アートとキャンペーン用のサインカードを担当させていただきました。どうぞよろしくお願い致します。 #mtgjp #MTGPhyrexia https://t.co/NWnsq27fK1 pic.twitter.com/qnsoAS6rzu— 伊藤潤二 (@junjiitofficial) December 16, 2022
The game's Japanese version is holding a giveaway campaign for an exclusive frame and card signed by Ito. The signatures come in three possible varieties, each with a unique serial number. Only 60 units will be issued worldwide. You can enter the draw by purchasing a 10-card booster pack.
The set will release digitally in the Magic: The Gathering Arena online game on February 7. The physical cards will release on February 10.
Ito drew fresh card art for four classic cards in a Secret Lair release in October.
Wizards of the Coast launched Magic: The Gathering in 1993. The popular card game has previously collaborated with Transformers, Assassin's Creed, The Walking Dead, Stranger Things, Street Fighter, and Fortnite, among other popular franchises. Final Fantasy collaboration cards will launch in 2024.
Sources: Junji Ito's Twitter account, Magic: The Gathering WeeklyMTG livestream, Magic: The Gathering Japanese website