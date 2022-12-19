Junji Ito Draws New Magic: The Gathering Card

The "Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines" card will join the game in February

Wizards of the Coast announced in its WeeklyMTG livestream last Tuesday that a card illustrated by horror manga artist Junji Ito will join the "Phyrexia: All Will Be One" set. The "Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines" card will join the game in February.

Ito posted the artwork on his Twitter account:

The game's Japanese version is holding a giveaway campaign for an exclusive frame and card signed by Ito. The signatures come in three possible varieties, each with a unique serial number. Only 60 units will be issued worldwide. You can enter the draw by purchasing a 10-card booster pack.

The set will release digitally in the Magic: The Gathering Arena online game on February 7. The physical cards will release on February 10.

Ito drew fresh card art for four classic cards in a Secret Lair release in October.

Wizards of the Coast launched Magic: The Gathering in 1993. The popular card game has previously collaborated with Transformers , Assassin's Creed , The Walking Dead , Stranger Things , Street Fighter , and Fortnite , among other popular franchises. Final Fantasy collaboration cards will launch in 2024.