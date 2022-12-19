Interest
Mushoku Tensei, So I'm a Spider, So What? Light Novels Top 2022 BookWalker Global Sales
posted on by Kim Morrissy
It seems that BookWalker Global users still can't get enough of the isekai genre. According to the yearly sales rankings released on Friday, the bestselling titles are the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, So I'm a Spider, So What?, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Ascendance of a Bookworm, and Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs light novels.
The Overall Top 50 Manga and Light Novels are:
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (LN)
- So I'm a Spider, So What? (LN)
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (LN)
- Ascendance of a Bookworm (LN)
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs (LN)
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro (manga)
- My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World (LN)
- Overlord (LN)
- Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! (manga)
- Classroom of the Elite (LN)
- Disciple of the Lich: Or How I Was Cursed by the Gods and Dropped Into the Abyss! (LN)
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (LN)
- Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! TRPG
- Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight (LN)
- Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World (LN)
- I'll Never Send a Selfie Again! (manga)
- Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells (LN)
- The Eminence in Shadow (LN)
- The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat (LN)
- Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest (LN)
- 86 (LN)
- In the Land of Leadale (LN)
- To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? (manga)
- Survival in Another World with My Mistress! (LN)
- Reincarnated as a Sword (LN)
- Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! (LN)
- Hell Mode (LN)
- Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra: World Conquest Starts with the Civilization of Ruin (LN)
- This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! (manga)
- I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! (LN)
- You Are My Princess (manga)
- Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers (LN)
- Ascendance of a Bookworm: Royal Academy Stories - First Year (LN)
- The Executioner and Her Way of Life (LN)
- Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! (LN)
- Classroom of the Elite: Year 2
- Her Majesty's Swarm (LN)
- Orc Eroica (LN)
- Black Summoner (LN)
- The Great Cleric (LN)
- Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade (LN)
- Love After World Domination (manga)
- Double Your Pleasure - A Twin Yuri Anthology (manga)
- Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody (LN)
- Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles (LN)
- Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire (LN)
- The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time (LN)
- Magical Explorer (LN)
- Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling (LN)
- The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady (LN)
The ranking reflects sales from November 1, 2021 to October 30, 2022 PST on the Global store.
The bestselling titles in 2021 were So I'm a Spider, So What?, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. In 2020, the BL manga You Are My Princess topped the rankings, followed by Ascendance of a Bookworm and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!.
Sources: Press Release, BookWalker Global
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.