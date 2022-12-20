Voice Actress Aya Hirano Claims She Still Receives Death Threats From Fans

At the peak of her prime as an anime voice actress in 2010, the voice of Haruhi Suzumiya had a turbulent relationship with her fanbase

At her peak as an anime voice actress in 2010, the popular singer and actress Aya Hirano ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Fairy Tail , Gatchaman Crowds ) had a turbulent relationship with her fanbase. This resulted from a scandal around her relationships with her male band members and openly stating her preferences in men on Japanese TV. In May 2011, a man was even arrested for making violent threats against Hirano online.

Even though it's been over ten years since then, Hirano says she still gets death threats when she does anime work.

"Although it's been a while since I've pivoted to stage productions, when I do anime work, I still get death threats and people stirring up half-truths about me," she wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Fortunately, she noted that no harm has come to her and that the police have dealt with the recent threats. Nevertheless, she thinks it is unhealthy to feel endangered by a subsection of violent fans when doing her work.

"It makes me afraid and not want to be involved in that kind of world, but I push through because I simply want to focus my energy on doing a good performance with my roles," she continued. "With that in mind, would you still say, 'It's your fault for pandering to otaku?' I could resolve this issue by quitting anime altogether, but I think that's just turning a blind eye to the problem. That's why I decided to make this post."

Hirano is the voice behind popular anime characters, including Fairy Tail 's Lucy Heartfilia, Gintama' s Nobume Imai, Dragon Ball Super 's Dende, and The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya 's Haruhi. She has performed theme songs for anime such as The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Fairy Tail , and Lucky Star , another television series she headlined.

Most recently, she voiced Okachimachi in Akiba Maid War and Popuko in episodes 1 and 12 of Pop Team Epic season 2.