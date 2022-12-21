Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire Smartphone Game Launches Chainsaw Man Crossover

The Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire smartphone game launched a crossover with the Chainsaw Man anime series on Tuesday, allowing players to obtain Denji, Power, and Aki in pixel form. The event will run until early January 2023.

Players can collect a special outfit for Denji and exclusive Chainsaw Man -themed cosmetic items during the crossover. (Note that the characters can only be obtained through the gacha system.)

The "retro-style mobile JRPG game" is developed by Shanda Shengqu Games, based on Ai Ou and Su's Bloodline manhua series. Crunchyroll Games published the game worldwide, excluding Asia, on June 21. It launched with an Attack on Titan crossover.

Crunchyroll describes the game as follows:

Bloodline: The Last Royal Vampire follows the Last Royal Vampire Lilo and her companion Ren in their quest to save their loved ones from a militaristic order called the Holy Land. Players build their own squad of warriors, heroes, and fantastical creatures to defeat exorcists, hunters, as well as vicious demons, and many powerful beings pulling the strings from the shadows. The anime-styled mobile role-playing card game features hundreds of characters and customization, allowing for a roster of heroes that is distinctly unique to each player.

The game launched on iOS and Android devices in China in 2014. A server for English-speaking audiences in Southeast Asia ran from 2015 to 2018.

Source: Press Release