hololive's 5th Anniversary Trivia Exam Launches in English

Think you're a buff on hololive lore? The VTuber agency is celebrating its 5th anniversary with an official trivia exam, which launched in English on Wednesday.

There are four courses to choose from: “hololive” (the Japanese group), “HOLOSTARS” (the male-presenting group, including both the Japanese and international talents), “hololive Indonesia,” and “hololive English.” The questions will cover each talent's activities from their debut to August 2022.

By signing up to participate, you can receive a digital student ID card for the (fictional) hololive production University. If you pass by scoring 70% or higher, you will receive a digital poster of any talent of your choosing, complete with a printed signature, a digital certificate, a profile picture, and an exclusive Twitter header. In addition, three perfect scorers from each course will receive a special voice recording from their chosen talent with their name included.

Anyone can take the quiz, and there are no limits to the number of entries. However, it does cost 4,500 yen (about US$34) for each course and 3,500 yen (about US$26) to retake a quiz. Note that there is an unspecified time limit after you start any given quiz. Applications are open until March 22, 2023, and you can take the quiz until March 29.

hololive created the quiz in collaboration with otome game developer CYBIRD .

