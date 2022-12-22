Sumire Uesaka Becomes 1st Voice Actor to Inspire Figma

Uesaka announced the upcoming figure in her 31st birthday livestream

The popular voice actress Sumire Uesaka (Lum in the new Urusei Yatsura anime, Nonna and Piyotan in Girls und Panzer ) announced in her 31st birthday livestream on Monday that she is getting a figma action figure, a first for a voice actor .

Max Factory also announced the figma on its YouTube channel and congratulated Uesaka for her birthday. The company posted an image of Uesaka's silhouette and stated that it will announce further details about the design and sales date later.

In her livestream, Uesaka said that it was always her dream to get a figma. She also commented that it while it is rare for real people and live-action characters to inspire figmas, Sukekiyo Inugami from the The Inugami Family film did get made into a figma in 2020. She said that she is looking forward to seeing the final product and how her appearance gets adapted.