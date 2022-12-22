Interest
Sumire Uesaka Becomes 1st Voice Actor to Inspire Figma
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The popular voice actress Sumire Uesaka (Lum in the new Urusei Yatsura anime, Nonna and Piyotan in Girls und Panzer) announced in her 31st birthday livestream on Monday that she is getting a figma action figure, a first for a voice actor.
Max Factory also announced the figma on its YouTube channel and congratulated Uesaka for her birthday. The company posted an image of Uesaka's silhouette and stated that it will announce further details about the design and sales date later.
＼ お誕生日おめでとうございます ／— マックスファクトリー 公式 (@MXF_official) December 19, 2022
お誕生日生配信「白熱のすみぺ～31パックめ～」にて情報解禁となりました。上坂すみれさん figma化決定です！ 続報をお楽しみにお待ちくださいませ！#上坂すみれ #figma #maxfactory pic.twitter.com/Vd2gwMhPrE
In her livestream, Uesaka said that it was always her dream to get a figma. She also commented that it while it is rare for real people and live-action characters to inspire figmas, Sukekiyo Inugami from the The Inugami Family film did get made into a figma in 2020. She said that she is looking forward to seeing the final product and how her appearance gets adapted.
Sources: Ongaku Natalie, Sumire Uesaka's YouTube channel via Hachima Kikо̄