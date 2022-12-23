Wonder Festival 2023 Winter Event Hosts Fake Trade Show For Patlabor

Japan's biggest figure expo recreates the "Tokyo International Labor Show"

In the story of Patlabor , the Tokyo International Labor Show is a trade show for exhibiting state-of-the-art Labors (the robotic mecha depicted in the series). A figure exhibit at the Wonder Festival 2023 Winter event will "recreate" the Tokyo International Labor Show under the name of "The 1st Makuhari International Labor Show."

While it may not show off pilotable robots, the exhibit will display illustrations and figures of Labors and characters from the series. WonFes held public submissions for the exhibit from August 5 to December 12. Patlabor mecha designer Yutaka Izubuchi will serve on a judging committee to determine the "Labor of the Year."

The event will take place at Chiba's Makuhari Messe on February 12, 2023.

The Wonder Festival events began in 1984, and are held twice a year. The events showcase figures and models from both professionals and amateurs.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, WonFes Winter Event's website