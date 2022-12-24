Life-Size Asuna Statue in Wedding Dress on Display in Tokyo Department Store

The popularheroine will be on display in Shibuya Parco until February 7

Asuna, the popular heroine of the Sword Art Online franchise , is getting a fitting tribute to celebrate the anime's 10th anniversary and the recent release of the Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night film. A life-size statue of her in a wedding dress went on display on the 5th floor of the Shibuya Parco department store on Friday. She will remain there until February 7.

The figure store 1/One Slash, which Parco manages directly, is selling a 1/7 scale version of the statue. The dress is made with high-quality ATBC-PVC (Acetyl tributyl citrate-polyvinyl chloride) as a plasticizer. Other Sword Art Online merchandise is also available both in-store and through Parco's online store.

Note that the life-size statue is only for display, and there are currently no plans to sell it directly to the public.

Source: Oricon via Livedoor News, Otakomu



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.