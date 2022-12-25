Kadokawa Announces Results For Vertical-Scrolling Webcomic brand Contest

Yō Manabe's Tsuihai Tensei Bazutta bun dake Level Up wins grand prize of 3,000,000 yen

Kadokawa announced the winners of its second All-KADOKAWA Tatesque Comic Award for vertical-scrolling webcomics on November 30. The grand prize went to the isekai series Tsuihai Tensei Bazutta bun dake Level Up by Yō Manabe.

The story follows a man's wish to die and be reincarnated. That wish comes true after he takes a tumble down his apartment stairs. When he awakens, a goddess appears and grants him a new smartphone that will level up his abilities based on how many notifications (buzzes) it receives. Manabe was awarded 3,000,000 yen (about US$22,335) for the grand prize.

The "Gold Medal" prize of 500,000 yen (US$3,722) went to Makoto Inagaki for their manga Tatari, Tatarare about an unhappy woman named Ema who recently lost her job and broke her smartphone. When she peers at her phone's broken screen, she's pulled inside and discovers the world of yokai. According to the spirits, Ema is haunted by a curse.

Four manga received the "Silver Medal" prize of 100,000 yen (US$744): Watashi ga Ōhi Kōho ni Erabarete Shimatta by Maha Tsubokura, K.I.R.I.N by Bai Wan Ren, Moonlight Project~ Ano Toki no Kanojo o Torimodosu~ by Causticscoda, and Schrödinger to Sakana by Kai Ming.

Kadokawa announced that next year's awards will include comics outside of Japan, covering series published in six languages. This year's awards are the first under the new name following the launch of the TATESC Comics brand in August 2021; last year's awards were called "Tate Scroll Manga Taishō." The service launched in English last month.

Source: Press Release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.