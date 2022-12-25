Lupin III & the Kisugi Sisters Are Thick as Thieves on New Magazine Cover

Cat's Eye and City Hunter manga creator Tsukasa Hojo drew the cover and reverse jacket illustrations for Bungeishunjū's Shūkan Bunshun Enta+ magazine, which shipped on Thursday in Japan.

The cover features Lupin III being thick as thieves with the Kisugi sisters of Cat's Eye . The reverse jacket shows Goemon and Jigen.

The issue's cover story is about 1980s shounen manga, of which Cat's Eye is a prominent example. The issue includes interviews with the following manga creators: Kinnikuman 's Yudetamago , Baki the Grappler 's Keisuke Itagaki , What Did You Eat Yesterday? 's Fumi Yoshinaga , and Tsurupika Hagemaru 's Shinbo Nomura .

Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye , the new cel-shaded CG crossover anime between the Lupin III and Cat's Eye franchises, will debut on January 27 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video .

The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Tsukasa Hojo 's Cat's Eye manga. The anime will be set in Cat's Eye 's original 1980s time period. The Cat's Eye sisters are again aiming to steal three paintings that once belonged to their father, but this time, Lupin is after the same catch. But the paintings will also reveal a long-buried mystery.

The latest installment in the Lupin III franchise , the Lupin the 3rd Part 6 television anime series, premiered on the NTV channel in Japan in October 2021. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries.

Tsukasa Hojo 's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985.