Japanese Art Commission Platform Skeb Bans AI Art

The Japanese art commission platform Skeb announced on its Twitter account last Friday that it is banning AI art submitted to the "illustration" category, including works which are only partially created with AI software. The staff is personally screening submissions to detect signs of AI use and gathering opinions from creators about the issue.

The company explained that this measure is to prevent clients from being dissatisfied and stop money laundering, among other potential problems. Skeb recommends, but does not require, artists to submit their work as PSD files to make inspections easier. Skeb will allow clients to download the art as a PSD and PNG file, cautioning that it is difficult to determine whether an illustration includes AI-generated parts if it is not a PSD file.

In October, Skeb announced that it will be introducing methods to make it more difficult for scraping tools and bots to extract artwork posted on Skeb for AI learning programs. FANZA, DLsite, and Niconico have also issued statements regarding their AI-generated art policies.

Thousands of Japanese artists, including prominent manga creators and animators, use Skeb. Popular users include SUPER HXEROS manga creator Ryōma Kitada and Hana-Saku Iroha character designer Mel Kishida .

