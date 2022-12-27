Mamoru Hosoda to Speak at Grammy Museum Event on February 9

JX'23 event will have strong focus on the metaverse and Web3

The JX'23 event at Los Angeles' Grammy Museum will feature film director Mamoru Hosoda ( Summer Wars , BELLE ) as a speaker on February 9. Studio Chizu , the production company behind Hosoda's films, will also be represented at the event.

The event celebrates Japanese tech and entertainment industry innovators and will strongly focus on the metaverse and Web3. Other companies represented at the event will include the USA branch of the talent management company Amuse Group, the music production company AsobiSystem , and the Japanese branch of the Hong Kong-based mobile game publisher Animoca Brands.

LA Next Generation Japanese American Leaders Initiative and the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles are hosting the event. The board will present a Global Achievement Award to a Japanese or Japanese-American entertainment brand noted for its innovation.

The organizers said the event would be the first in a series that aims foster collaborations between Japanese and international companies.

Hosoda directed The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , Wolf Children , and, most recently, BELLE . He established Studio Chizu in 2011.

Source: Deadline (Liz Shackleton)