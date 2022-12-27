Online Petition to Redo Chainsaw Man Anime Gets 2,000 Signatures

Petition seeks to restart the anime with a different director, citing dissatisfaction with the adaptation choices

An online fan petition to "redo" the Chainsaw Man anime announced on Tuesday that it has surpassed 2,000 signatures. The petition asks production studio MAPPA to restart the anime with a different director, citing dissatisfaction with the adaptation choices.

According to the petition writer, the anime is polarizing because the film-like direction undermines the manga's intensity and comedic elements. The writer cites Denji's lines that were cut from episode 1 and changes to Kobeni's battle scene in episode 9 as examples of the director "misunderstanding the themes and foreshadowing in the original work."

The petition further highlights criticisms of the anime's pacing, such as the claim that "too much time is spent before the Samurai Sword arc." It also criticizes the casting of Kikunosuke Toya as Denji, arguing that Toya's performance is "too gloomy and doesn't convey how unhinged Denji is."

The petition plans to collect signatures until December 31.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and five other affiliated channels, as well as on Amazon Prime Video on October 11. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Ryū Nakayama ( Black Clover , Jujutsu Kaisen episode director) directed the anime at MAPPA , and Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , Attack on Titan The Final Season ) wrote the scripts. Kazutaka Sugiyama ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) designed the characters. The music was composed by kensuke ushio ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Liz and the Blue Bird , A Silent Voice ).

Kenshi Yonezu performed the opening theme song, "KICK BACK." The anime featured 12 ending theme songs, one for each episode.