YOSHIKI Donates Another 10 Million Yen to Ukraine Relief

The musician has donated 20 million yen (about US$150,500) in total

X Japan member YOSHIKI announced last Thursday that he is donating 10 million yen (about US$75,300) to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). In February, he donated 10 million yen to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Emergency Assistance Fund, bringing the total amount he has donated to Ukraine relief to 20 million yen (about US$150,500).

The musician commented: "It's hard to celebrate the holidays when I know there are people suffering. I hope this gift will support people in need and hope this charity movement will continue to spread and inspire others to help. I'm praying for all those people affected by the war and hoping this donation will help in any way possible."

YOSHIKI is making the donation through his nonprofit organization YOSHIKI Foundation America.

YOSHIKI has a long-running career both in the band X Japan and as a solo artist. YOSHIKI composed songs for anime such as X, Attack on Titan , Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary , and Buddha: The Great Departure . X Japan 's most notable anime contributions were the songs in the X² music video collection and later X movie. The animation Studio Madhouse adapted both productions from CLAMP 's X manga. The surviving original band members—Toshimitsu "Toshi" Deyama, Yoshiki Hayashi , Tomoaki "Pata" Ishizuka, and Hiroshi "Heath" Morie—reunited in 2007, 10 years after they first disbanded and nine years after the death of guitarist Hideto "Hide" Matsumoto.

In November, he formed a band named The Last Rockstars with fellow rock musicians HYDE , SUGIZO , and MIYAVI . The band already has concerts planned in both Japan and the United States beginning in January 2023.

Source: Press Release