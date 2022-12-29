One-Punch Man Anime Twitter Account Warns of Misinformation

Viral tweet on December 8 claimed to leak information on 3rd season's production studio

The official Twitter account for the One-Punch Man anime posted announcements in English and Japanese last Friday warning fans about misinformation on social media. The English tweet reads: "This is the only official Twitter account for the anime ' One-Punch Man '. Please don't be misled by unofficial information from other accounts. Accurate information will be announced from this account when it is time."

The announcement comes in the wake of online rumors about which animation studio will produce the anime's third season. On December 8, a self-described leaker account claimed in a viral tweet that MAPPA will produce the third season.

Madhouse and director Shingo Natsume 's first 12-episode anime season based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga aired in Japan from October-December 2015. The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. Chikara Sakurai ( Magimoji Rurumo , episode director for Naruto Shippūden ) replaced Shingo Natsume to direct the season at J.C. Staff ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Children of the Whales ).

Chikashi Kubota , the character designer for the anime's first and second seasons, drew the top-right teaser visual for the third season.