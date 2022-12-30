Fist of the North Star's Tetsuo Hara Designs Characters for McDonald's Ad

Hara's characters will literally jump from a cliff to get their hands on a burger

Fist of the North Star manga illustrator Tetsuo Hara designed the characters for McDonald's Japan 's new Samurai Mac burger. McDonald's Japan streamed 15 and 60-second versions of the ad on Wednesday.

60-second version: 15-second version:

The ad complements an earlier live-action ad from December 20, which tells a brief story about the difficulty of making choices as an adult. The "Samurai Kai" character in Hara's ad acknowledges these difficulties as he scales a steep cliff but then declares, "But I'm going to do it anyway!" as he leaps from the cliff to get his hands on the elusive burger.

The ad also commemorates the manga's 40th anniversary. The original Fist of the North Star manga by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1983 to 1988.

[Via Catsuka]