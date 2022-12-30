Please Save My Earth Manga Gets Musical Multimedia Stage Recital With Anime Cast

Voice cast will reprise their roles for the first time in 30 years at March 11-12 event

Saki Hiwatari 's classic Please Save My Earth manga is inspiring the " Please Save My Earth Live ~Bridge of Light~" multimedia stage event on March 11-12, showcasing music, live script reading, and a screening of all six episodes of the 1993 OVA series. The OVA's voice cast will reprise their roles for the first time in 30 years.

The participating voice actors are Yuri Shiratori (who plays Arisu Sakaguchi), Yumi Touma (Rin Kobayashi), Emi Shinohara (Mokuren), and Sho Hayami (Shion). Mei, who plays Arisu and Rin's son Ren in the sequel manga, will have pre-recorded lines. Artists Seika and Rie Hamada will perform the anime's theme songs. The Please Save My Earth orchestra will perform the soundtrack live.

The event will take place in Saitama's Tokorozawa Sakura Town Japan Pavilion Hall A. Hall B will simultaneously screen all six OVA episodes. Visitors to the screenings will receive a mini bromide. After the final episode, chief animation director Takayuki Goto and producer Yuko Sakurai will hold a talk event.

LAWSON Ticket is accepting pre-requests for tickets until the end of January 9. The service also offers a premium ticket with a ring that can light up.

Hiwatari launched the Please Save My Earth manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 1986 and ended it in 1994. Viz Media published the original Please Save My Earth ( Boku no Chikyū wo Mamotte or Boku Tama ) manga in North America, and it also released the original video anime adaptation.

The sequel manga Boku o Tsutsumu Tsuki no Hikari - Boku Tama Jisedai-hen ( Embraced by the Moonlight ) launched in 2005 and concluded in 2014. It was followed by the Boku wa Chikyū to Utau (I Sing With Earth) sequel in 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie