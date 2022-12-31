Bocchi the Rock! Manga Creator's Loner Experience at Comiket

moved her booth to a place with no people around because she was too popular

Bocchi the Rock! manga creator Aki Hamaji was very popular at Comiket 101's first day on Friday. She was releasing doujinshi and merch for the Blue Archive smartphone game, but the recent popularity of the Bocchi the Rock! anime prompted an unexpected number of fans to line up at her booth.

On 10:31 a.m. JST, Hamaji announced that the Comiket organizers told her to move to a different location with fewer people around. She apologized profusely for the inconvenience and drew a simple image directing her fans where to go.

At 11:28 a.m. JST, she announced that she had finished the move. She posted a photo of her solitary booth outside the main halls.

By 12:51 p.m., everything at the booth had sold out.

Thus, much like Bocchi herself after she joins the Kessoku Band, Hamaji's Comiket experience was one of both solitude and popularity. Hamaji might have been by herself, but she was also the star of the show. If that doesn't sum up the Bocchi the Rock! experience, what else does?

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing. The anime premiered on October 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.