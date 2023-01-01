×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
NSFW Skin • Anime News Network occasionally posts NSFW skins. We hope that most of our readers are fine with these skins, but if you would prefer not to see them, or if you would prefer your co-workers not see them, you can disable all NSFW skins in your account settings. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Happy New Year 2023 From the Anime World: Bunny Girl Edition

posted on by Kim Morrissy
2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac, so here is a compilation of the bunny girl (and some bunny boy) art

Happy New Year from the anime world! Here is ANN's annual New Year's greetings roundup from a number of popular anime and video game creators and companies! The bulk of 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac, so here is a compilation of the bunny girl (and some bunny boy) art.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

A Certain Magical Index & A Certain Scientific Railgun

Grandmaster Of Demonic Cultivation

Fans of the series will know the significance of rabbits in this relationship...

My Hero Academia

It's Mirko's time to shine.

BanG Dream!

The Quintessential Quintuplets

Kyoto Animation

[Via Otaku Sо̄ken, Game-Ko]

This article has a follow-up: Happy New Year 2023 From the Anime World: Shrine Visit Edition (2023-01-01 03:45)
discuss this in the forum (10 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives