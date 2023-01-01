Interest
Happy New Year 2023 From the Anime World: Bunny Girl Edition
Happy New Year from the anime world! Here is ANN's annual New Year's greetings roundup from a number of popular anime and video game creators and companies! The bulk of 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac, so here is a compilation of the bunny girl (and some bunny boy) art.
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
🎍Happy New Year🎍— アニメ「青春ブタ野郎」シリーズ公式 (@aobuta_anime) December 31, 2022
本年はバニー(卯)年🐇、、、
『青春ブタ野郎は
おでかけシスターの夢を見ない』
2023年公開決定🎬
限定特典付き 前売セット券
発売日：1/7(土)～
📍公開劇場https://t.co/TgaV6qhBjl#青ブタ pic.twitter.com/BrrzTV8HLb
A Certain Magical Index & A Certain Scientific Railgun
Happy New Year🎉— とあるプロジェクト公式 (@toaru_project) December 31, 2022
あけましておめでとうございます！
鎌池先生が紡ぐ「とある暗部の少女共棲（アイテム）」など、2023年も『#とある 』シリーズを引き続よろしくお願いします✨
うさぎ年という事で、うさ耳姿の美琴、食蜂、絹旗たちをお届け🐰#超電磁砲T pic.twitter.com/Fol1Jk2VRE
Grandmaster Of Demonic Cultivation
Fans of the series will know the significance of rabbits in this relationship...
🎍新年明けましておめでとうございます🐰#魔道祖師アニメ 完結編は— アニメ『魔道祖師』公式 (@mdzsjp) December 31, 2022
いよいよ1月8日からスタート🍎
是非ご覧ください！
▼公式サイトはこちらhttps://t.co/CvJdJ05XJC#魔道祖師#謹賀新年 #お正月 pic.twitter.com/wqevpUO0MZ
My Hero Academia
It's Mirko's time to shine.
／— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) December 31, 2022
2023年が来た!
2023 has come!
あけましておめでとうございます。
今年も『僕のヒーローアカデミア』を
どうぞよろしくお願い申しげます。
TVアニメ6期第2クール 1月7日(土)スタート!
▼https://t.co/38fnMW9NYS#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a#HappyNewYear2023#兎年 pic.twitter.com/PrenOeZrmu
BanG Dream!
🌅あけましておめでとうございます🎍— バンドリ！ ガールズバンドパーティ！ (@bang_dream_gbp) December 31, 2022
今年もガルパをよろしくお願いいたします🐰💕#バンドリ #ガルパ #謹賀新年 #あけましておめでとう pic.twitter.com/cwc0ExkWOf
The Quintessential Quintuplets
￼— TVアニメ『五等分の花嫁』公式 (@5Hanayome_anime) December 31, 2022
⠀⠀ 🌟Happy New Year 2023🌟
新年明けましておめでとうございます！
今年も「五等分の花嫁」をどうぞよろしくお願いいたします♪#五等分の花嫁 #五等分の花嫁記念日 pic.twitter.com/Zm8INFNOPk
Kyoto Animation
Happy New Year 2023— 京都アニメーション (@kyoani) December 31, 2022
Wishing this year will be happy and wonderful for you.
All the staff of Kyoto Animationhttps://t.co/Z8COR9N31w pic.twitter.com/leQwK2O1k6
