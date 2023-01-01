Interest
Happy New Year 2023 From the Anime World: Miscellaneous Edition (Updated)
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Happy New Year from the anime world! Here is ANN's annual New Year's greetings roundup from a number of popular anime and video game creators and companies! You've seen all the bunny girl and shrine art—here are all the rest!
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess
The staff posted a visual along with handwritten messages by Anisphia's voice actress Sayaka Senbongi and Euphyllia's voice actress Manaka Iwami. The message translates to "TenTen (the series' abbreviated title in Japanese) will revolutionize the trend."
Bocchi the Rock!
🅷𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 🅽𝗲𝘄 🆈𝗲𝗮𝗿#ぼっち・ざ・ろっく pic.twitter.com/CpizfSXwRl— TVアニメ「ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！」公式 (@BTR_anime) December 31, 2022
Pui Pui Molcar
🥕 🥬 🥕 🥬 🥕 🥬 🥕— PUI PUI モルカー【公式】 (@molcar_anime) December 31, 2022
PUI PUI #年明けモルカー
🥕 🥬 🥕 🥬 🥕 🥬 🥕
2023年、明けましておめでとうございます！
新年早々縁起がいい（!?）寿司モルカーたちの年明けの様子をお届け🎍#モルカーDS 一挙配信は3日23:59まで実施中！https://t.co/xM7Q5xe5Hh
本年もよろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/E5hga11r06
The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden Smartphone Game
あけましておめでとうございます！— 『陰の実力者になりたくて！マスターオブガーデン』公式 (@ShadowgardenMoG) December 31, 2022
昨年は「陰の実力者になりたくて！マスターオブガーデン」をプレイしていただきありがとうございました。
今後も皆さまに楽しんでいただけるよう、全力で頑張ってまいります。
2023年も #カゲマス をよろしくお願いいたします。 pic.twitter.com/faLQxwYslx
Ghibli
Hayao Miyazaki drew an illustration of a rabbit, while the studio commented on how world events such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising utility prices, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created an era of chaos and division. Nevertheless, the Ghibli Park was able to open safely, although the studio apologized for how difficult it currently is to get tickets.
The first day of work at Studio Ghibli will be January 5, and Miyazaki will turn 82 this year. The studio asked everyone to look forward to his How Do You Live? film.
Ghibli Museum
あけましておめでとうございます。— 三鷹の森ジブリ美術館 (@GhibliML) December 31, 2022
新しいこの一年も、みなさんと楽しい時間を過ごせますように。
本年もどうぞよろしくお願い致します。 pic.twitter.com/Og19YMTWq2
Ghibli Park
あけましておめでとうございます。— ジブリパーク GHIBLI PARK (@ghibliparkjp) December 31, 2022
吾朗さんが描いた、スタッフの制服イラスト。
本年も、施設内をピカピカに磨いて、お客様のご来園をお待ちしています。
本年も宜しくお願い申し上げます。 pic.twitter.com/utOPPSIE7V
Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror-
The staff teased further updates in 2023 regarding the upcoming anime.
🎊あけましておめでとうございます🎊— 幻日のヨハネ 公式 (@GJ_yohane) December 31, 2022
「幻日のヨハネ」はイラスト連載、コミック、光景記と展開してまいりました。
皆様の応援のおかげで、2023年、いよいよシリーズアニメも展開いたします🎉
まだ見ぬヨハネたちの活躍を、お見逃しなく✨
どうぞ本年も熱い応援、よろしくお願いします💕#yohane pic.twitter.com/FEt0YVeE8f
One Piece
Illustration by manga creator Eiichiro Oda.
【#ONEPIECE 2023年】— ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】/ Official (@Eiichiro_Staff) December 31, 2022
あけましておめでとうございます。
尾田っちから年賀イラスト到着🎍
2023年も盛り上げてまいります🐰
今年もよろしくお願いします！ pic.twitter.com/tvF3SXDsjG
Golden Kamuy
あけましておめでとうございます！— TVアニメ『ゴールデンカムイ』公式 (@kamuy_anime) January 1, 2023
謹んで新年のご挨拶を申し上げます。
TVアニメ『ゴールデンカムイ』より年賀画像をお届けッ!!
2023年もどうぞよろしくお願い致しますッ!!!!https://t.co/3yNsPErVeG#ゴールデンカムイ#HappyNewYear#謹賀新年 #金賀新年 #卯年 pic.twitter.com/MRbyhZBQh0
Is the order a rabbit?
Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/sh9llKXO32— TVアニメ『ご注文はうさぎですか？』 (@usagi_anime) December 31, 2022
BLUELOCK
🎍Happy New Year🎍— 「ブルーロック」TVアニメ公式｜好評放送中！ (@BLUELOCK_PR) December 31, 2022
皆様、新年 #あけましておめでとうございます‼️
TVアニメ「#ブルーロック 」は22年10月から放送が始まり、23年もエゴく放送を続けていきます📺#エゴい 新年最初の放送は1月7日🔥
それまで配信などでぜひお楽しみください✨
🔽配信一覧https://t.co/Eo8VM5t6lc pic.twitter.com/CSbf3vvFxe
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun
😈あけ魔しておめでとうございます😈— アニメ『魔入りました！入間くん』【NEP公式】 (@nep_irumakun) December 31, 2022
入間たち問題児クラスの収穫祭の行方は！？
第３シリーズ後半もデビお楽しみに！😊#入間くん pic.twitter.com/lNUvkr6QXA
More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers
Illustration by character designer Chizuru Kobayashi.
『夫婦以上、恋人未満。』から新年のご挨拶♥— TVアニメ『夫婦以上、恋人未満。』公式@2/22BD&DVDBOX発売!! (@fuukoi_anime) December 31, 2022
\\🎍2023年 明けましておめでとうございます🌅//#ふうこいアニメ キャラクターデザイン・小林千鶴さんから、イラストを頂戴しました！🐰
アニメBD＆DVDBOXの他、原作コミック10巻も発売予定。
2023年も #ふうこい をよろしくお願いいたします✨ pic.twitter.com/dcRImWeHj0
Berserk: Memorial Edition
━━━━━━━— ベルセルク 黄金時代篇 MEMORIAL EDITION 公式 (@berserk_mePR) December 31, 2022
2023年｜元日
━━━━━━━
▌あけまして
おめでとうございます
▌#ベルセルク 黄金時代篇
MEMORIAL EDITION
Blu-ray BOXは
3月29日 発売です。https://t.co/qn8kUqQvPZ#BERSERK pic.twitter.com/lGPYnOWYjN
Update: Ghibli Museum and Ghibli Park added.
[Via Otaku Sо̄ken]
