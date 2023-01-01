×
Interest
Happy New Year 2023 From the Anime World: Miscellaneous Edition (Updated)

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Also check out our bunny girl and shrine art compilations!

Happy New Year from the anime world! Here is ANN's annual New Year's greetings roundup from a number of popular anime and video game creators and companies! You've seen all the bunny girl and shrine art—here are all the rest!

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess

The staff posted a visual along with handwritten messages by Anisphia's voice actress Sayaka Senbongi and Euphyllia's voice actress Manaka Iwami. The message translates to "TenTen (the series' abbreviated title in Japanese) will revolutionize the trend."


Bocchi the Rock!

Pui Pui Molcar

The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden Smartphone Game

Ghibli

Hayao Miyazaki drew an illustration of a rabbit, while the studio commented on how world events such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising utility prices, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created an era of chaos and division. Nevertheless, the Ghibli Park was able to open safely, although the studio apologized for how difficult it currently is to get tickets.

The first day of work at Studio Ghibli will be January 5, and Miyazaki will turn 82 this year. The studio asked everyone to look forward to his How Do You Live? film.

Ghibli Museum

Ghibli Park

Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror-

The staff teased further updates in 2023 regarding the upcoming anime.

One Piece

Illustration by manga creator Eiichiro Oda.

Golden Kamuy

Is the order a rabbit?

BLUELOCK

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun

More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers

Illustration by character designer Chizuru Kobayashi.

Berserk: Memorial Edition

Update: Ghibli Museum and Ghibli Park added.

[Via Otaku Sо̄ken]

follow-up of Happy New Year 2023 From the Anime World: Shrine Visit Edition
