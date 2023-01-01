Interest
Singer Aimer Marries Musician Masahiro Tobinai
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The new year starts with a bang! The popular singer Aimer announced on her Twitter account on Sunday that she has married fellow musician Masahiro Tobinai. She vowed to continue producing music for as long as she is physically able to, and asked fans to accompany her on her "long musical journey."
Aimer and Tobinai have worked together on theme songs for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, After the Rain, Fire Force, Night World, and Vinland Saga. Aimer performed the songs and wrote the lyrics, while Tobinai composed.
Aimer has also performed theme songs for Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Bleach, No. 6, Gundam UC, Natsume Yūjin-Chō Go, Natsuyuki Rendezvous, and Terror in Resonance, among others.
Image via Aimer's website