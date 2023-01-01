×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
NSFW Skin • Anime News Network occasionally posts NSFW skins. We hope that most of our readers are fine with these skins, but if you would prefer not to see them, or if you would prefer your co-workers not see them, you can disable all NSFW skins in your account settings. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Singer Aimer Marries Musician Masahiro Tobinai

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Couple worked together on theme songs for Demon Slayer, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fire Force, more

The new year starts with a bang! The popular singer Aimer announced on her Twitter account on Sunday that she has married fellow musician Masahiro Tobinai. She vowed to continue producing music for as long as she is physically able to, and asked fans to accompany her on her "long musical journey."

Aimer and Tobinai have worked together on theme songs for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, After the Rain, Fire Force, Night World, and Vinland Saga. Aimer performed the songs and wrote the lyrics, while Tobinai composed.

Aimer has also performed theme songs for Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Bleach, No. 6, Gundam UC, Natsume Yūjin-Chō Go, Natsuyuki Rendezvous, and Terror in Resonance, among others.

Image via Aimer's website

Source: Aimer's Twitter account via Otakomu

discuss this in the forum (6 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives