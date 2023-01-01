Singer Aimer Marries Musician Masahiro Tobinai

Jean-Karlo began his tenure at This Week in Games this year and he's closing 2022 with his top five. Find your next video game obsession right here.

― 2022, the year of the Farm Sim and people asking how Japanese was too Japanese for a Japanese video game. While much of the year was graced by Elden Ring's inescapable impact, it's important to remember that other games quietly came out and sat with u...