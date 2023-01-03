More Actors Tie the Knot on New Year's Day

The new year brought in a wave of Japanese celebrity marriage announcements, including singer Aimer 's marriage to musician Masahiro Tobinai , Smile Down the Runway manga creator Kotoba Inoya 's marriage to voice actress Ayaka Suwa , and voice actor's Nobunaga Shimazaki marriage to an anonymous partner.

The New Year's Day marriage rush continues as actors Ryota Katayose and Tao Tsuchiya announce their marriage to each other. Gou Ayano and Yui Sakuma also tied the knot.

Ryota Katayose and Tao Tsuchiya co-starred in the 2017 live-action television series My Brother Loves Me Too Much . Along with their marriage, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Katayose is a vocalist of the GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE boy band. He made his actor debut in the Great Teacher Onizuka live-action series in 2014 as Masaru Kiritani. In the anime world, he played Minato Hinageshi in Ride Your Wave .

Tsuchiya is best known for playing Misao Makimachi in the live-action Rurouni Kenshin films an as Yuzuha Usagi in Alice in Borderland . She also voiced the 10-year-old Satoru Fujinuma in the ERASED anime, and starred as Satoru Fujinuma in Sing a Bit of Harmony .

Gou Ayano is starring with Yui Sakuma in the upcoming Saigo Made Iku film, which will screen in Japan on May 19, 2023.

Ayano played Nyx Ulric in the Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV film. His other high-profile roles include Joe Asakura the Condor in the Gatchaman live-action film and Goemon Ishikawa in the 2014 Lupin III live-action film. He is also playing Kyouji Narita in the live-action Let's Go Karaoke! film scheduled for 2023.

Sakuma played Tokiko Sukegawa in the Hiyokko television series and Hiromi in the I Was a Secret Bitch film. She will play Hitomi in the live-action series Call Me Chihiro streaming on Netflix in February. She is also a model for fashion magazine Vivi .

In their message to the public, the couple noted that they have been familiar with each other for a long time and have come to realize how important they are to each other. They vowed to continue working hard at their professional pursuits.

Source: Eiga Natalie (Link 2)