Interest
Voice Actresses Yuiko Tatsumi, Ari Ozawa Announce Childbirths
posted on by Kim Morrissy
'Tis the season for fresh beginnings. Not only have there been a slew of celebrity marriages over the New Year, but voice actresses Yuiko Tatsumi and Ari Ozawa also announced over the weekend that they have each recently given birth to their first child.
On Saturday, Tatsumi tweeted that she gave birth to her child last year and posted a photo. She apologized for not announcing it sooner, explaining that she could not do it immediately after the birth. She said that both mother and child are healthy and thanked everyone for their kindness and support during her pregnancy.
今年子供が産まれました！母子ともに健康です…というご報告が産後すぐには出来ず、遅いご報告になってしまいました。お陰様で私も子供も今は元気いっぱいです☺️妊娠中からご理解、ご協力いただいた関係各所の皆様、有難うございました。— 巽 悠衣子 (@yuiko_ttm0917) December 31, 2022
仕事も家庭も頑張ります🔥これからもよろしくお願い致します！ pic.twitter.com/f0VE1ZHaNe
Ozawa wrote on her blog on Sunday that she gave birth to her first child last year. She said that the baby has finally started crawling and that she and her husband can't take their eyes off them. She also remarked that juggling parenting with work has been difficult, but she is delighted to be a mother.
Yuiko Tatsumi plays Hishi Amazon in Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Shizuku Kitayama in The irregular at magic high school, and the Nishizono sisters (Mio and Midori) in Little Busters!. In December 2017, she announced her marriage to a man outside the entertainment industry.
Ari Ozawa plays Chiyo in Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, Papi in Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls, Hina Hikawa in the BanG Dream! series, Kirin Tōdō in The Asterisk War, and Linn May in Plunderer. In August 2020, she announced her marriage to musician Hige Driver.
Sources: Yuiko Tatsumi's Twitter account, Ari Ozawa's blog via Otakomu (Link 2)