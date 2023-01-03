Voice Actresses Yuiko Tatsumi, Ari Ozawa Announce Childbirths

'Tis the season for fresh beginnings. Not only have there been a slew of celebrity marriages over the New Year, but voice actresses Yuiko Tatsumi and Ari Ozawa also announced over the weekend that they have each recently given birth to their first child.

On Saturday, Tatsumi tweeted that she gave birth to her child last year and posted a photo. She apologized for not announcing it sooner, explaining that she could not do it immediately after the birth. She said that both mother and child are healthy and thanked everyone for their kindness and support during her pregnancy.

Ozawa wrote on her blog on Sunday that she gave birth to her first child last year. She said that the baby has finally started crawling and that she and her husband can't take their eyes off them. She also remarked that juggling parenting with work has been difficult, but she is delighted to be a mother.

Yuiko Tatsumi plays Hishi Amazon in Uma Musume Pretty Derby , Shizuku Kitayama in The irregular at magic high school , and the Nishizono sisters (Mio and Midori) in Little Busters! . In December 2017, she announced her marriage to a man outside the entertainment industry.

Ari Ozawa plays Chiyo in Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun , Papi in Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls , Hina Hikawa in the BanG Dream! series, Kirin Tōdō in The Asterisk War , and Linn May in Plunderer . In August 2020, she announced her marriage to musician Hige Driver .