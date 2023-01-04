Ghibli Bonsai Displays Come With Real Water Effects

The newest high-quality merchandise to join Studio Ghibli 's Donguri Kyōwakoku (Acorn Republic) physical and online store is a set of battery-powered Bonsai interior displays. They replicate iconic scenes from My Neighbour Totoro , Princess Mononoke , and Spirited Away , and they are capable of replicating rain, fountain, and waterfall effects.

When you switch the displays on, water will physically flow through the scene, accompanied by a relaxing water sound. There are two modes: one that automatically switches off five minutes after playing the first sound, and a perpetual mode that can be sustained by plugging the display into a USB port. The displays are equipped with saucers to prevent splashing and leakage.

The displays are the first new products in store's "Watergarden" line in six years. They cost 17,600 yen (about US$136) each. Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away versions are still available, although the My Neighbor Totoro version is currently sold out. The online store exclusive "Moonlit Forest" version of the Princess Mononoke display, which features luminescent paint that makes the tree spirits glow dimly in the dark, is also sold out.

Source: Anime! Anime!