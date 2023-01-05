×
Aimer Performs Theme Song For Japan Racing Association Animated Ad

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Daisuke Kobayashi, Shingo Yamashita direct 30-second ad

The Japan Racing Association (JRA) began streaming the original animated ad Kyо̄, Watashi no Monogatari ga Hashirimasu. ("Today, my story runs.") on Tuesday. The 30-second video previews Aimer's theme song, "crossovers."

The ad stars:

Daisuke Kobayashi directed the ad, and Shingo Yamashita (Pokémon: Twilight Wings, Chainsaw Man opening) led the animation part. Tomoko Tamaki (Pokémon: Twilight Wings animator) designed the characters, and Hitomi Kariya (Natsuzora television drama animated opening director) supervised the drawings.

[Via Crunchyroll News (Mikikazu Komatsu)]

