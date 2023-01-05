Aimer Performs Theme Song For Japan Racing Association Animated Ad

The highly lauded anime adaptation of Naoki Urasawa's manga is finally available again to view in the U.S. Netflix is streaming the first 30 episodes of the crime drama so Chris and Nicky are diving right in.

