US Football's Jacksonville Jaguars Tweet Attack on Titan-Inspired Poster

Jaguars clinch AFC South division title against Tennessee Titans

The American football team Jacksonville Jaguars tweeted an Attack on Titan anime-inspired poster for their game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. The Jacksonville Jaguars won the game with a final score of 20-16 — thus clinching the 2022 American Football Conference South division title and advancing to the National Football League's post-season playoffs for the first time since 2017.

The poster features the Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the Titans running back Derrick Henry as the "Titan." The poster borrows from the anime's first season visual (below), where a Titan is looming over a city wall.

This is not the first time that an American football team riffed off anime. In May 2022, the Los Angeles Chargers streamed their game schedule as an animated intro with references from One Piece , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Naruto , and also from Attack on Titan .

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021.

The first season of the television anime adaptation premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. The season's Part 2 premiered with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel in January 2022. The anime's "Part 3," the "conclusion," will air on the NHK -General channel this year.

Source: Jacksonville Jaguars' Twitter account