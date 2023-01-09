×
Interest
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams References Naruto on Sunday Night Football

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Williams introduces himself as the "Swagg Kazekage, leader of the Hidden Village of the Den."

Anime references abound in the National Football League (NFL) in recent days. The NFL posted on Sunday a viral clip of a moment from the "Sunday Night Football" TV program showing Detroit Lions player Jamaal Williams referencing the Naruto anime series. Williams introduces himself as the "Swagg Kazekage, leader of the Hidden Village of the Den."

The line references the leader figure of Sunagakure, or the Hidden Village of the Sand. Williams is also shown wearing a Naruto-inspired headband.

The Detroit Lions Twitter account also posted the clip.

This is not the first time an American football team riffed off anime. On Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars tweeted an Attack on Titan anime-inspired poster for their game against the Tennessee Titans. Last May, the Los Angeles Chargers streamed their game schedule as an animated intro with references from One Piece, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Naruto, and also Attack on Titan.

[Via @MrMatthewCFB]

