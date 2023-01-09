hololive English's Male-Presenting VTuber Group Debuts 4 New Talents

HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS- debuted last July

hololive's "HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS-" Virtual YouTuber group debuted four new talents last weekend: Gavis Bettel, Machina X Flayon, Banzoin Hakka, and Josuiji Shinri.

They are part of the English-speaking version of hololive's HOLOSTARS spinoff group of male-presenting performers, which debuted its first generation talent in June 2019. Regis Altare, Magni Dezmond, Axel Syrios, and Noir Vesper debuted as the first members of the HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS- last July.

The new talents' debut streams are embedded below:

Gavis Bettel is designed by Convenience Store Boy Friends and Tokimeki Restaurant character designer Makoto Senzaki . He is the jester of Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS. He visited Xenokuni in the past to learn its traditional performing arts and used that experience to draw up and lead the expedition into the land eventually. He currently performs in the combat arena but is planning to take his talents global someday. His diverse clientele has given him an undeniably keen eye for aesthetics, and he can sometimes be a wise guy who goes straight for the jugular.

Illustrator SHOKUEN designed Machina X Flayon. He is the pilot of Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS. A real prodigy who can instantly grasp the piloting mechanism of any form of transport. As a result of skipping many steps in his education, he is sometimes unable to maintain a conversation and can be misunderstood. He is frequently seen as haughty and arrogant, usually when he's muttering pointed remarks under his breath.

Banzoin Hakka is designed by illustrator airumu. He is the exorcist of Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS. Dual-wielding spears, he is the latest of a long line of exorcists who have defended Xenokuni from the world's evils. He fights not only out of a sense of duty but also because he feels a special kind of excitement when in the frontlines. Unfortunately, his right hand is eroded by Records Corruption's scourge. Has inherited Karasutengu data and thus possesses otherworldly leaping ability and endurance. Joined TEMPUS after the battle in Xenokuni.

Josuiji Shinri is designed by Touken Ranbu character designer Nitaka . He is a ronin who is part of Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS. He has the appearance of a wandering samurai but was widely renowned as a master of the longbow. So famed was his prowess that they would say he could use anything as an arrow and never fail to hit his mark. He went into isolation for a while, lamenting the futility of war, but took up his bow and arrow again after witnessing the young men fighting a pack of Corruption Beasts.

Cover Corp also unveiled an illustration depicting every existing member of the TEMPUS group:

Cover Corp describes the Adventurer's Guild TEMPUS as "The most popular pub in the downtown area, which became synonymous with the guild after TEMPUS was formed there and members of the guild began to assemble. The name symbolizes a turning point in the founding members' lives, as they look to resist the status quo and seek to change the world as adventurers."

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. hololive English announced its first group of talents, "Myth," in September 2020; the second group, "Council," debuted in August 2021.

Source: Press Release