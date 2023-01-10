Hideaki Anno Cameos as Judge in Live-Action Ichikei's Crow Film

The official website of the live-action film adaptation of Rito Asami's Ichikei's Crow manga posted behind-the-scenes photos on Tuesday showing Evangelion director Hideaki Anno dressed as a judge on the film's set.

Anno said that he agreed to appear because he is a personal friend of the film's lead actor, Yutaka Takenouchi . Takenouchi starred in both the Shin Godzilla and Shin Ultraman films, which Anno directed.

The film's website also unveiled photos of other cast members, including Haru Kuroki , Tokio Emoto , Nanase Nishino , Osamu Mukai , and director Akira Tanaka. The website revealed that the filming occurred between July and September last year.

The film will open in theaters in Japan on January 13.

Asami launched the Ichikei's Crow manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in May 2018 and ended it in March 2019. The legal drama follows an assistant judge named Shinpei Sakama, who is assigned to the First Criminal Division (a.k.a. "Ichikei") of the District Court. He encounters several quirky judges, which prompts him to grow as a judge.

The series previously inspired an 11-episode TV series that premiered on Fuji TV in April 2021. The TV series features the same cast and staff. The film's story takes place two years after the final episode.

Other live-action films featuring a Hideaki Anno cameo include Doomsday: The Sinking of Japan , Funky Forest: The First Contact , and The Taste of Tea .

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web