hololive's Ninomae Ina'nis Returns From Hiatus, Achieves 1.5 Million Subscriber Milestone

Ina took hiatus for health reasons on October 9

Congratulations to Ninomae Ina'nis! The hololive English Virtual YouTuber returned from her three-month streaming hiatus on Monday and achieved the 1.5 million subscriber milestone a mere day later.

hololive Productions' English Twitter account noted Ina's new milestone on Tuesday, stating: "Wah! Ninomae Ina'nis (@ninomaeinanis) has reached 1.5M subscribers on her # YouTube channel!!🎉 Let's celebrate her coming back and milestone together!"

Ina announced that she was taking a hiatus for health reasons on October 9. In her return stream on Monday, she explained that she took the break because she was "very stressed and burned out." She also explained that she is a long-time sufferer of anemia, which worsened due to her stress. She thanked her friends and family for watching out for her and assured everyone that she is doing fine now.

On the other hand, fellow hololive English member Gawr Gura is still on hiatus. hololive confirmed on December 22 that Gura will be taking a break from streaming for health reasons. Gura alluded to her hiatus in her most recent stream on December 8.

Ina debuted as part of the hololive English branch in September 2020.