Love Live!'s Rin Gets Surprise Role as Baby Jesus in Local Nativity Play

As it turns out, Love Live! merch has a wide variety of uses. Reddit user Ooze999 demonstrated one obscure application on Monday, posting photos of Love Live! 's Rin Hoshizora standing in as Baby Jesus in a local nativity play.

Ooze999 elaborated that their mother suggested using the nesoberi plush for the play. They thought she was joking until she actually brought the plush to the church. The church serves a local Russian-speaking community in Australia, and the Russian text below the Rin plush translates to "Manger," the location where Jesus was born, according to the Christian faith.

As an extra tidbit, Ooze999 mentioned that the plush is a Snow Halation variety based on one of Love Live! 's most iconic musical numbers. However, it is difficult to tell this detail from the photos because the plush is wrapped in orange bundles.

A nativity play is a reenactment of the story of the birth of Jesus Christ. Christian communities often perform such plays around Christmas.

