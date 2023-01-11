hololive's Takanashi Kiara Tried to Get Into Eurovision Song Contest

The Austria-based VTuber tweeted that Germany rejected her application

Image via hololive Productions website

hololive English Virtual YouTuber Takanashi Kiara has talked about participating in the Eurovision Song Contest for years in her streams, but alas her dream has reached a major setback. On Tuesday, the Austria-based VTuber tweeted that Germany had rejected her application. She commented: "The world wasn't ready for it. Cowards".

Eligible songs for Eurovision must be within three minutes long, and the performer must perform the main vocals live on stage. Notably, despite being a Virtual YouTuber, Kiara can meet the eligibility requirements. Last March, she and other hololive members performed live at Chiba's Makuhari Messe for the "hololive 3rd fes. Link Your Wish" event. In September, she premiered the 3D music video "DO U."

The Eurovision Song Contest has a rich history of choosing eclectic (some may describe as "gimmicky") songs and performers, which prompted Kiara to remark that a virtual singer may stand a chance. Kiara said she was enthusiastic about bringing hololive to the Eurovision audience.

Kiara debuted as part of the hololive English branch in September 2020. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company.

Source: Takanashi Kiara's Twitter account