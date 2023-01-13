Complete Your Jolyne Cujoh Look With Her Lingerie

Courtesy of American lingerie brand Bradelis New York

Image via Bradelis New York

Not satisfied with just wearing Jolyne Cujoh's prison jacket to town? Do you want to get even closer to theheroine? The good news is that a lingerie set inspired by her character is on sale now in Japan.

Fitting with the North America setting of the new anime, the lingerie set is created by the American lingerie brand Bradelis New York. The bra is made with stretch lace, and the design evokes the strings wielded by Jolyne's Stand, Stone Ocean (or "Stone Free" in the Japanese version). The underwear derives its pattern from Jolyne's outer garments, and is covered with see-through lace. There is also a matching garter belt.

Finally, the bra comes with a choker inspired by the butterfly design on Jolyne's shirt. The strap incorporates the Joestar family birthmark star.

The Bradelis New York and Bandai Fashion Collection stores in Japan are selling the lingerie in green, orange, and black sets. Each piece is sold separately: the bra and choker cost 8,800 yen (about US$68). The underwear and garter belt cost 4,400 yen (about US$34) each. Orders are open until January 31 at 11 p.m. JST. Orders will ship in February.

Source: Comic Natalie