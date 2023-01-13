Spy Classroom's Next Mission: Solicit Blood Donations

Kanagawa Red Cross Blood Center to distribute clear files showing Lily, Grete, Annette, Monika

Image via Press Release

In the story of, the characters are tasked with an "impossible mission," but hopefully their newest goal is well within reach. The anime is collaborating with Kanagawa Red Cross Blood Center for a blood donation campaign.unveiled a visual showing Lily, Grete, Annette, and Monika in vintage nurse and doctor outfits.

The Kanagawa Red Cross Blood Center plans to distribute clear files featuring the illustration to blood donors. The distribution period will be announced at a later date.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 5, and HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Following a devastating military conflict, countries fight their wars in the shadows. One unusual spy, Klaus, has never failed on the job despite his quirks, and he is building a team to take on an Impossible Mission—one with over a 90 percent chance of failure. However, his chosen members are all washouts with no practical experience. They'll have to use every trick in the book (and some that aren't) to prove they're up to the task!

Takemachi launched the light novel series with illustrations by tomari in January 2020. Kaname Seu launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020.

Various anime and manga properties have previously collaborated with the Red Cross Japan's blood donation drives, including Cells at Work! and Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! .

Source: Press Release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.