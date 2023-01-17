Iconic Initial D Car Gets Eco-Friendly Overhaul

's iconic Toyota AE86 is a cultural mainstay in Japan, although the popular 1980s car model has a retro look and feel today. Takumi Fujiwara's beloved car has gotten technical upgrades before, but in keeping with the goal for a carbon neutral society, the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023 event last weekend showed off two models with an eco-friendly overhaul.

The cars on display represented two visions for eco-friendly conversion: one with electric batteries ("AE86 BEV Concept") and the other with hydrogen combustion ("AE86 H2 Concept"). The electric model swaps out the original powertrain for a motor while keeping the shift stick, clutch, and aesthetic details. The hydrogen model goes a step further by keeping the original car's 4AG block and simply using a hydrogen combustion engine to power it.

The reason for using the Toyota AE86 was not just to make a cute pop culture reference but also to make a point about environmental friendliness in the context of car manufacturing. At his first public speaking event of the year, Toyota president Akio Toyoda declared that not only is it necessary to create new carbon-friendly car models but emissions from existing models must be reduced by converting them into electric vehicles. This can also allow car enthusiasts to keep hold of nostalgic vehicles even during changing times.

To present a practical pathway into the future for the average car owner, both AE86 models use technology from existing commercially sold vehicles rather than cutting-edge technology. The seats, seatbelts, and seatbelt pads are made from recycled materials.

On the other hand, modified vintage cars are still novelties rather than roadworthy vehicles that can be easily mass-produced. Notably, the revamped electric car version of the AE86 is distinct from modern electric vehicles because they retain the three-pedal setup and manual transmission (i.e., the stick shift). According to the car news website Jalopnik, the car would also have relatively low max speed and acceleration, with its motor contributing only 48 horsepower. The dream of recreating Initial D 's intense races without a carbon footprint may be a while off.

