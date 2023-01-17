Voice Actress Mikako Komatsu Gives Birth to 1st Child

Voice actress Mikako Komatsu announced on her Instagram account on Sunday that she safely gave birth to her first child several days ago.

Komatsu remarked that she experienced many new things during her pregnancy, which made it a very momentous experience. The marvels of giving birth surpassed her imagination, and she now gazes upon her child's small body with newfound feelings.

She thanked everyone who supported her and said she hopes to grow as a mother and a person.

Komatsu announced her marriage to fellow voice actor Tomoaki Maeno in May 2020. The prolific voice actors have worked together on over a dozen anime, including Fairy gone , ClassicaLoid , Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , Say, "I Love You". , Dr. Stone , Gangsta. , and Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal .

Komatsu's anime roles include Fairy gone 's Eleanor Need, Ajin 's Izumi Shimomura, Okko's Inn 's Akane Kanda, Overlord's Akane Kanda, K's Neko, ClassicaLoid 's Kanae Otowa, Gundam Build Fighters ' Sei Iori, and Zoids Wild 's Penne. She has also performed theme songs for anime such as Nisekoi , Bodacious Space Pirates , Welcome to the Ballroom , and Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live .

Maeno's anime roles include Fire Force 's Konro Sagamiya, Drifting Dragons ' Mika, Cells at Work! 's White Blood Cell, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 's Makoto Teruhashi, Haikyu!! 's Makoto Shimada, STARMYU 's Shū Kōga, Yowamushi Pedal 's Juichi Fukutomi, World Trigger 's Reiji Kizaki, and Log Horizon 's Naotsugu. He has performed theme songs for anime such as Super Lovers , Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , Ensemble Stars! , and Brothers Conflict .

Other voice actresses to announce childbirths over the New Year include Yuiko Tatsumi and Ari Ozawa .

