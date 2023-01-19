One Piece Fitness Gym Lets You Lift Meat Barbells

©尾田栄一郎／集英社

One Piece

The "FITNESS BragMen" fitness gym inspired by the world of opened in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward last Friday. One of the mostfeatures of the new gym is barbells shaped like meat, which the'23 event first previewed on December 18. The voice actors took turns lifting them and were very impressed.

Other features at the gym include a weight vest with the Red Hair Shanks pirate flag and group training programs held in a studio styled like a ship deck.

The training programs all have deliciously on-brand names, like "Great Pirate Dance Series: Alabaster Belly Dance" and "Projector Combat 'Haki.'" The programs consist of standard exercises designed to improve walking, running, standing, lifting, and other skills. There is also a one-on-one training plan with trainers dressed as naval officers. In a special area, the trainer will create a menu according to each member's (called the "crew") needs and carefully guide them through their training.

The gym also implements a "Pirate Rank Up System" point system; the goals are determined based on the members' body fat scale. To encourage further training, the gym gives away original One Piece merchandise based on "bounty points," which visitors accumulate every time they visit. Other goods, such as T-shirts and protein products, are available at the counter.

In addition, the gym operates a "pirate school" aimed at elementary school-aged children and a café space called the Utage Café serving themed food and drink.

Brag Men

The establishment is a reference to thebook, which is mentioned in the manga's 13th compiled volume. The book describes adventure tales from the Grand Line and introduces the Little Garden island, where the Straw Hat pirates eventually journey.

There are five categories of membership determined by the day and time of the week. The "Premier Crew" allows full use of the gym on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; "Day Crew" allows weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., "Morning Crew" for weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; "Night Crew" allows weeknights from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m, and "Holiday Crew" allows the entire day on weekends. The admission fee is 27,000 yen for the Premier Crew and 27,000 yen for the Night Crew.

Each membership has an initial joining fee and a monthly fee. The joining fee is 27,500 yen (about US$192) for Premier Crew and 13,200 yen (US$92) for the other groups, while the monthly fees range from 15,400 yen (US$107) to 27,500 yen (US$192).

Source: Comic Natalie