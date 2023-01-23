Reddit Anime Awards Reveal 2022 Nominations (Updated)

©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

The /r/anime community revealed the nominations of its annual anime awards ceremony on Wednesday. The nominees for Anime of the Year are, and

In the best Movie category, the nominee are Laid-Back Camp The Movie , Revue Starlight The Movie , Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie , Dozens of Norths , Girls und Panzer das Finale Part 3, INU-OH , and The Girl from the Other Side . (Note that eligibility for films is determined by the Japanese home video release date rather than the theatrical run. This means that INU-OH , which screened in Japan in 2022, is eligible, but Suzume and One Piece Film Red are not.)

Reddit's Anime Awards includes a panel of jury members for each award who are asked to view all of the nominees before casting their vote. The awards are broken down into four major categories, the "Main" awards, the "Genre" awards, the "Production" awards, and the "Character" awards. Each category has 8-10 nominations, half of which are decided by the jury and the other half by public vote. In addition, each individual award includes a winner from the jury selection and the public vote.

Besides honoring the best anime and best film of the year, the awards include categories for best Action, Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Slice of Life, Suspense, Animation, Background Art, Character Design, Cinematography, OST , Voice Actor , OP, ED, Dramatic Character, Comedic Character, Cast, Short Film, and Short Series. Over 50 TV anime titles from 2022 are represented across the categories.

Last year, Sonny Boy won the jury vote, while Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation won the public vote. /r/anime's Anime Awards project began in 2016 and the livestream version followed two years later. The subreddit currently has over 6.3 million subscribers.

Crunchyroll also announced its nominees for its seventh annual Anime Awards last week. SPY x FAMILY , Attack on Titan , Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , Lycoris Recoil , Demon Slayer , and Ranking of Kings were all nominated for Anime of the Year.

Update: Added Bocchi the Rock! and Akebi's Sailor Uniform to the Anime of the Year nominations.

Sources: Reddit, r/anime Awards 2022 website