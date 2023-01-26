Precure Franchise Posts 20th Anniversary Video

The official website for Toei Animation 's long-running children's magical girl anime franchise Precure ( Pretty Cure ) began streaming a 20th-anniversary promotional video for the franchise on Wednesday. The video features a new song, "Tokimeki" (Excited Heartbeat), by the band Ikimono-gakari , which they composed specifically for the video. The video features footage from the various Precure series over the years.

The Precure series began with the Futari wa Pretty Cure series, which ran from 2004 to 2005. Since then, the series has had a new installment each year, usually featuring an entirely new cast and setting (the notable exceptions include the first series, which had a second season titled Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart , and the fourth series Yes! Precure 5 , which had a second season titled Yes! Precure 5 GoGo! ). The franchise is consistently one of the top 10 animated shows in Japanese TV ratings.

Beginning with Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart , the franchise has also had a yearly anime film focusing on the anime series of that year. In addition, the franchise has had the Precure All Stars crossover films yearly since 2009. The crossover films have featured casts from various entries in the franchise , usually from the two or three most recent installments in the franchise .

Delicious Party♡Precure is the 19th and current Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series, and it premiered on ABC , TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated stations in February 2022. The series is available on 13 subscription streaming services, including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , and Hulu . Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.

Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch (Delicious Party Precure The Movie: The Dreaming Child's Lunch), the anime film for Delicious Party♡Precure , opened in September 2022.

Hirogaru Sky! Precure (Wide Open Sky! Precure ), the 20th Precure ( Pretty Cure ) television anime series will premiere on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation TV, TV Asahi , and 22 affiliates on February 5 at 8:30 a.m. (February 4 at 6:30 p.m. EST). It will also stream in Japan after its broadcast for one week on the TVer service.