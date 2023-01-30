Attack on Titan Manga Creator Hajime Isayama's Desks To Be Auctioned in France

Proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders

Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web reported on Sunday that Attack on Titan manga creator Hajime Isayama has put up four of his work desks on auction at the 50th Angoulême International Comics Festival in France. The proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders.

The festival's YouTube channel is streaming a video comment by Isayama. Isayama explained that his father, a furniture designer, specially made the desks for him to help him concentrate. Isayama and his assistants used them extensively for roughly four years when creating Attack on Titan . He further remarked that due to advancements in digital art, large desks like these are no longer a necessity for creating manga, but he has a sentimental attachment to the desk regardless. He hopes that the desks will make someone happy, and that he expressed his wish for a more peaceful world.

The four desks measure 112 x 120 centimeters, and weigh around 100 kilograms. Each contain Isayama's signature and one of the following original illustrations: Eren and Mikasa, Eren and Levi, Eren and Armin, and the Colossal Titan. The starting bids were 500 Euros (about US$543), and the estimated final bids are between 2,000 to 4,000 Euros (about US$2,173 to US$4,347).

The French art auction house Drouot is handling the online auction. Bids are open until February 11. The auction page is available in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Chinese.

Isayama received the Fauve Spécial de la 50e édition award at the festival on Sunday. Ryoichi Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) and Junji Ito ( Tomie , Gyo ) were also honored at the event.

This year's Angoulême Festival ran from January 26 to January 29 in the Angoulême area of France. The festival launched in 1974 as an event celebrating comics from countries throughout the world.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Drouot