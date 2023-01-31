A Silent Voice's Yoshitoki Ōima's Original Character Designs Highlighted in New Kyocera Promo Video

Electronics maker Kyocera began streaming on Thursday a video highlighting Yoshitoki Ōima ( A Silent Voice , To Your Eternity )'s original character designs for the original anime short Watashi no Hashtag ga Haenakute (My Hashtag Does Not Shine).

Kyocera began streaming the original anime on its YouTube channel on January 18.

Koichi Chigira ( Tokyo Babylon , Full Metal Panic! , Last Exile ) directed the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks . The anime stars Saori Hayami as Yume and Yuuki Kaji as Minoru. SHISHAMO perform the theme song "Kirakira."

The anime takes place in the "smart city" envisioned by Kyocera . In the short, people express themselves through hashtags on aerial displays. Yume, who lacks self-confidence, tries to come up with a special hashtag, known as a "rare tag." Minoru, her senior, has multiple "rare tags."

Kyocera 's first full 5-minute original anime "Anata o Hitokoto de Arawashite Kudasai" no Shitsumon ga Nigate da. (I'm Bad at the Question "Please Describe Yourself in One Word.") began streaming on Kyocera 's YouTube channel in January 2022. Ōima also drafted the original character designs.



