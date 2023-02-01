Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure Orchestral Concert Launches Raffle For Canadian High School Students

Show will take place in Montreal on May 24, May 25; Toronto on June 9, June 10; Vancouver on August 25

Kashamara Productions launched a raffle for Canadian high school students on its website on Wednesday for the "Symphonic Adventure" live orchestral concert series, which will run in Canada from May through August. The winning student will get a free ticket to a concert showing at Meridian Hall (Toronto), Orpheum Theatre (Vancouver), or Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (at Place des Arts in Montréal).

Participants are required to submit their name, school, city, and email. Kashamara Productions will verify participants' enrollment with the Toronto District School Board, Vancouver School Board, or the English Montreal School Board. Only one submission per student will be accepted, but if the student includes additional materials within their submission, such as a written explanation of why the experience is important to them or artwork related to the concert, they will be given an additional entry to the raffle. Entrants can also allow their artwork to be displayed on the Kashamara Productions website and/or social media pages after the raffle.

The raffle will run until March 31 at 11:59 p.m. in each city's local time zone. Winners will be announced in April and May. If students have previously purchased a ticket and then win the raffle, they will be reimbursed for the cost of their ticket.

Prakash Amarasooriya, CEO and founder of Kashamara Productions, commented: "We wanted to give back to the community, even as our company is starting out. Growing up in underserved neighbourhoods, I know that not everyone gets opportunities to experience large artistic productions like these popular orchestra concerts. This raffle was built by the school boards and us to acknowledge that it's important for young people to get more occasions to attend the arts, so they can foster an appreciation for it early on, and/or see what is possible for their future careers."

The show will take place in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver at the following locations:

Montreal: May 24 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Montreal: May 25 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Toronto: June 9 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Meridian Hall

Toronto: June 10 at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Meridian Hall

Vancouver: August 25 at 7:30 p.m. PDT at The Orpheum

Singerwill perform live at the concert. The concert series will feature musical arrangements and timed visuals from theandanime. Overlook Events ("Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure") is producing the concert.

Presale tickets for the concert went on sale on November 28. VIP and general admission tickets went on sale on December 2.

The orchestral concert opened for a U.S. tour at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 21. Eric Roth was scheduled to conduct the orchestra in its premiere North American performance in Chicago in March 2020. However, the staff canceled the performance due to COVID-19.

The concert was also scheduled for August 7 at SSE Arena, Wembley in London but staff canceled the event due to "unexpected scheduling issues."

"Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure" premiered in Paris, France in May 2017.

Sources: Press Release, Kashamara Productions website