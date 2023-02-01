Japan Anniversary Association Recognizes January 31 as "Final Fantasy VII Day"

Game first released on January 31, 1997

The Final Fantasy VII game's English Twitter account announced on Tuesday that the Japan Anniversary Society, an organization that documents days of cultural importance, has officially acknowledged January 31 as " Final Fantasy VII Day." The date commemorates the game's original Japanese release on January 31, 1997.

We're delighted to announce “Final Fantasy VII Day” has been officially registered in Japan, to commemorate the anniversary of the launch of the original game.



To celebrate, here's a special message from Yoshinori Kitase, producer of the Final Fantasy VII remake project. pic.twitter.com/GBphY8AYR4 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2023

The game's director Yoshinori Kitase commented that the game's release "marked when so many big things started moving for those of us who worked on the game." He also remarked that he was overwhelmed by the speedy evolution of video game technology, and being excited for the future.

"With the establishment of this official anniversary day, I will now always remember these things, and hold them dearly in my heart."

The game's Japanese Twitter account is celebrating the occasion with a raffle for an Amazon gift card featuring the anniversary art. To participate, you must download a Final Fantasy VII icon and header provided on the anniversary website, set them to your Twitter account, follow the @FFVIIR_CLOUD account and retweet any of its tweets with the hashtag #ファイナルファンタジーVIIの日 (" Final Fantasy VII Day"). The campaign will end on February 6 at 11:59 p.m. JST, and you will lose your eligibility if you change your Twitter icon and header before then. Winners will be contacted via Twitter Direct Message.

This newest Twitter campaign is the fourth of seven planned giveaway campaigns to celebrate the game's 25th anniversary.

[Via Gematsu]