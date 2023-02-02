Interest
Luxury Fashion Brand Loewe Launches Howl's Moving Castle Line
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Willing to dish out US$15,850 for a Moving Castle bag?
The Spanish luxury fashion brand Loewe launched its third and final Studio Ghibli film capsule collection on its website on Thursday. The Howl's Moving Castle collection features shoulder bags, scarves, mini skirts, leather boots, T-shirts, jeans, coats, card holders, and more. The pieces showcase beloved characters like Howl, Sophie, and Calcifer in print, embroidery, and leather marquetry.
True to form, the selections are pricy and lavish. A Moving Castle bag in classic calfskin costs US$15,850, and a Magical Sky cape in wool and alpaca blend costs US$11,700. Even a Howl's Moving Castle candle costs a whopping US$280.
Loewe previously collaborated with My Neighbor Totoro in January 2021 and Spirited Away in January 2022.
Source: Variety (Anna Tingley)