Luxury Fashion Brand Loewe Launches Howl's Moving Castle Line

Willing to dish out US$15,850 for a Moving Castle bag?

©Loewe

The Spanish luxury fashion brand Loewe launched its third and finalfilm capsule collection on its website on Thursday. Thecollection features shoulder bags, scarves, mini skirts, leather boots, T-shirts, jeans, coats, card holders, and more. The pieces showcase beloved characters like Howl, Sophie, and Calcifer in print, embroidery, and leather marquetry.

True to form, the selections are pricy and lavish. A Moving Castle bag in classic calfskin costs US$15,850, and a Magical Sky cape in wool and alpaca blend costs US$11,700. Even a Howl's Moving Castle candle costs a whopping US$280.

Loewe previously collaborated with My Neighbor Totoro in January 2021 and Spirited Away in January 2022.

Source: Variety (Anna Tingley)