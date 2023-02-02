My Hero Academia Capsule Prizes Arrive at Kura Sushi USA

Lanyard, acrylic keychains, can badges available through Bikkura Pon Prize System until March 31

©K. Horikoshi / Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project

TheUSA sushi train restaurant launchedcapsule prizes on Wednesday. The prize collection includes a lanyard, acrylic keychains, and can badges featuring characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and Shoto Todoroki.

The prizes are available through the store's Bikkura Pon Prize System, located at every table in any Kura Sushi USA restaurant. For every fifteen plates inserted into the plate disposal slot, the prize machine automatically dispenses a capsule containing one of the My Hero Academia prizes. The collection is also available for individual purchase in-store and via the website while supplies last.

Kura Sushi Rewards Members are also eligible to receive a limited-edition My Hero Academia x Kura Sushi graphic tee or a tote bag for every US$80 spent in the restaurant (excluding tax and tip) on select days. The graphic tee giveaway will take place at Kura Sushi U.S. locations from February 1-3, while the tote bag giveaway will take place from March 1-3. Note that quantities are limited and not guaranteed, and the giveaway dates are subject to change.

The collaboration period will run until March 31.

Sally Kurosaki, Promotions & Licensing Manager of Kura Sushi USA, commented: "It's absolutely thrilling to be working with the My Hero Academia and Crunchyroll team to create a one-of-a-kind collaboration. We hope our guests have a memorable dining experience, surrounded by their favorite heroic character decorations, receiving exclusive collectibles, and Plus Ultra!"

Anna Songco Adamian, VP of Consumer Products at Crunchyroll , commented: "Anime fans love to enjoy their favorite series on the go, and we're excited to present this new My Hero Academia collaboration with Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Now, fans can enjoy the chance of winning one of their favorite characters in Kura's Bikkura Pon Prize system while spending time with friends and families."

Since its founding in 2008, Kura Sushi USA has collaborated with a variety of popular franchises, including Sanrio , Sonic the Hedgehog, Tetris, Naruto Shippūden , One-Punch Man , and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba .

Source: Press Release