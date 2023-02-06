Interest
Overwatch 2 Launches One Punch Man Collab in March
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Blizzard Entertainment revealed details for the third season of its Overwatch 2 multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) video game on Monday. The new season includes a collaboration with ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man manga and anime series.
The collaboration will begin on March 7 and run until April 6. So far, Blizzard has revealed a Doomfist skin, but the developers promise multiple skins, cosmetics, and an earnable Legendary skin for the game's characters. Each item will be revealed before the collaboration begins.
The announcement marks the first major IP collaboration for Overwatch 2. The PvP shooter launched last year and is free to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
ONE and Yūsuke Murata's One-Punch Man series has a third anime season in the works.