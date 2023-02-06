Overwatch 2 Launches One Punch Man Collab in March

Doomfist learns the power of one punch

Blizzard Entertainment revealed details for the third season of its Overwatch 2 multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) video game on Monday. The new season includes a collaboration with ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga and anime series.

Saitama Doomfist ©2023 BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The collaboration will begin on March 7 and run until April 6. So far, Blizzard has revealed a Doomfist skin, but the developers promise multiple skins, cosmetics, and an earnable Legendary skin for the game's characters. Each item will be revealed before the collaboration begins.

Earnable Rewards

New Control Map #OnePunchMan Collab

Seasonal Events #Overwatch2 Season 3 and an all new Battle Pass arrive Feb 7! Free to play for everyone on console & PC. pic.twitter.com/FxiHOk4Lnj — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 6, 2023

The announcement marks the first major IP collaboration for Overwatch 2 . The PvP shooter launched last year and is free to play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.