Interest
Vintage Evangelion Goods Offered to Support Charity for Anime, Special Effects Culture
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
A variety of vintage and discontinued Evangelion merchandise will be offered for sale at an Evangelion-themed charity event in Chiba, Japan, next week.
Titled "Evangelion Gratitude Festival," the charity event will be held in conjunction with the Wonder Festival 2023 (Winter) at Chiba's Makuhari Messe on February 12. The goods offered for sale include:
- A hugging pillow that was a lottery prize for "UCC Evangelion Coffee Can," Evangelion's first large-scale collaboration that was held in 1997
- A T-shirt with a 3D Eva-01 popping out of the chest
- Asuka and Rei "Microman" figures by Takara Tomy
- Figures of Wonder Festival mascots Wonda-chan and Reset-chan in plugsuits
A portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to preserving the culture of anime and special effects for future generations. The charity can be located at the Marui Group booth during WonFes.
Additionally, visitors who apply for the Shin Japan Heroes Universe (S.J.H.U.) Epos Card at the Marui Group booth during the event will receive an original "Evangelion Gratitude Festival" can badge and an apostle-motif strap as a special offer.
Series director Hideaki Anno is an avid special effects fan. His "Kanchō Anno Hideaki Tokusatsu Hakubutsukan" (Curator Hideaki Anno's Special Effects Museum) exhibition at The Museum of Contemporary Art in Tokyo in 2012 drew nearly 300,000 visitors. He's helmed multiple projects related to tokusatsu properties, including Shin Kamen Rider, Shin Ultraman, and Shin Godzilla.
Sources: Comic Natalie, Eva Info