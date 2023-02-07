Vintage Evangelion Goods Offered to Support Charity for Anime, Special Effects Culture

A variety of vintage and discontinued Evangelion merchandise will be offered for sale at an Evangelion -themed charity event in Chiba, Japan, next week.

Image via www.eva-info.jp © khara

Titled " Evangelion Gratitude Festival," the charity event will be held in conjunction with the Wonder Festival 2023 (Winter) at Chiba's Makuhari Messe on February 12. The goods offered for sale include: