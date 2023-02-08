Media Blasters' Founder Reveals Company's Worst-Performing Title

“We really thought that title would have a bit more legs to it. It was from the same guy who did, but just because it was the same guy doesn't really mean a whole heck of a lot.”

Over the past month, John Sirabella , the founder of Media Blasters , has released a series of videos on his YouTube channel chronicling his company's history. In a recent video, he addressed one of his most frequently received questions: Which of the titles acquired by Media Blasters performed the worst over the years?

His answer? GaoGaiGar: King of the Braves .

Sirabella called Gaogaigar a “fan title” – titles that fans are really passionate about getting licensed.

“People loved Gaogaigar in the office. It was really a favorite…It just didn't perform,” Sirabella continued, “We did sell some units, don't get me wrong. The hardcore people don't let you down; they do buy it. There just wasn't enough of them.” Sirabella added that Gaogaigar was expensive to license due to its number of episodes, which further hurt its profits.

Sirabella also mentioned Bakuman as a title that initially seemed promising but performed poorly. “We really thought that title would have a bit more legs to it. It was from the same guy who did Death Note , but just because it was the same guy doesn't really mean a whole heck of a lot.”